Exploring the Role of Innate-like T Cells in Neurological Diseases and Immune System

The following is a summary of “Immune system in neurological diseases: What innate-like T cells have to say,” published in the April 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Wyatt-Johnson, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to explore the roles of three distinct subsets of unconventional T cells – natural killer T cells, γδ T cells, and mucosal-associated invariant T cells – in central nervous system (CNS) diseases, disorders, and injuries. It seeks to elucidate their critical contributions to CNS pathology and understand the interplay of these immune cells in modulating disease progression.

A comprehensive review of existing literature was conducted to gather evidence on the involvement of innate-like T cells in CNS diseases. Relevant studies investigating the roles of natural killer T cells, γδ T cells, and mucosal-associated invariant T cells in various CNS pathologies were analyzed to synthesize the current understanding of their functions.

The review identified a growing body of evidence highlighting the regulatory impact of innate-like T cells in CNS diseases. The immune cells have been found to infiltrate the brain in pathological conditions associated with blood-brain barrier breakdown. Specifically, natural killer T cells, γδ T cells, and mucosal-associated invariant T cells have been implicated in modulating CNS pathology through various mechanisms, including inflammation and immune regulation.

The findings underscored the complex roles of innate-like T cells in CNS diseases, suggesting protective and causative properties depending on the context. Understanding the interactions between these immune cells and their impact on CNS pathology could offer insights into novel therapeutic strategies for managing CNS diseases and injuries. Further research was warranted to elucidate the precise mechanisms underlying the functions of innate-like T cells in the CNS.

