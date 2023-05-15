Plastic surgeons treat a large volume of patients with upper limb morbidity resulting from intravenous drug use. The use of motivational interviewing by health care providers has demonstrated effectiveness in eliciting behavioral change, leading to improved health outcomes. This paper aims to explore the concept and process of motivational interviewing and its role in facilitating behavior change in the plastic surgery setting. The authors reviewed the literature on motivational interviewing in various health care settings. Motivational interviewing, first developed in the field of psychology, has demonstrated effectiveness in facilitating behavior change in various clinical contexts, including brief clinical encounters. Using motivational interviewing guides the patient as they move through the stages of readiness for change in dealing with unhealthy behaviors. The authors demonstrate these techniques in a supplemental instructional video. Motivational interviewing is an evidence-based method for facilitating behavior change. All plastic surgeons should be prepared to use this person-centred counselling method in clinical practice.© 2021 The Author(s).