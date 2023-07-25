Financial Toxicity in Patients with Hematologic Malignancies: a Review and Need for Interventions.

Financial toxicity is a developing research area to quantify the financial stress experienced by patients and caregivers, as well as the mechanisms by which they manage the costs associated with treatment and the very real harms that this stress can inflict upon cancer care. Patients with blood malignancies experience increased costs associated with their diagnosis due to possible inpatient admissions for treatment, frequent office visits, and even more frequent lab evaluations and testing.

Multiple studies have examined the causes and effects of financial toxicity on patient care and outcomes, and there have been several validated tools developed to identify patients experiencing or at risk for financial harm.

However, few studies to date have focused on implementing successful interventions to assist in mitigating financial difficulties for patients diagnosed with hematologic malignancies and their families. In this review, we examine the current literature with an emphasis on levels of care, including providers, systems, and policies. Specifically, we discuss published interventions including physician education about treatment costs, financial navigation in cancer centers, and novel institutional multidisciplinary review of patients’ financial concerns. We also discuss the urgent need for societal and governmental interventions to lessen financial distress experienced by these highly vulnerable blood cancer patients.

© 2023. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Science+Business Media, LLC, part of Springer Nature.

