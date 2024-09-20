First-Line Treatment of Early-Stage ENKTL with PEG and IFRT

The following is a summary of “Phase II study of pegaspargase, etoposide, gemcitabine (PEG) followed by involved-field radiation therapy in early-stage extranodal natural killer/T-cell lymphoma,” published in the September 2024 issue of Hematology by Feng et al.

Extra-nodal NK/T cell lymphoma (ENKTL) has a poor prognosis, and there is ongoing debate about the best treatment approach.

Researchers conducted a prospective study evaluating the safety and efficacy of a new combined modality therapy for treating ENKTL.

They conducted a Phase-2 study with newly diagnosed patients with early-stage ENKTL. The patients received 4 courses of pegaspargase, etoposide, and gemcitabine (PEG) followed by involved field radiation therapy (IFRT). Key outcomes were complete and partial responses (OR, PR), objective response rate (ORR), progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), and adverse events (AEs).

The results showed that of the 34 patients with Ann Arbor stage I/II, 3 progressed on PEG, and 31 received IFRT. The ORR was 88.2% (30/34), with 28 CR (82.4%) and 2 PR (5.8%). With a median follow-up of 56.0 [36.0-66.9] months, 5-year PFS was 87.4% (95% CI: 69.5%-94.8%), and OS was 97.1% (95% CI: 80.1%-99.6%). Most AEs were manageable hematological issues.

Investigators concluded that PEG followed by IFRT is a safe and effective first-line treatment for early-stage ENKTL, showing excellent PFS and OS rates, recommending further testing in a randomized controlled trial.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2024.2402102#abstract