FLOT Plus Durvalumab Leads to High pCR Rate in Gastric Cancer

Photo Credit: Libre de Droit

Durvalumab + 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, and docetaxel (FLOT) resulted in a higher pathological complete response (pCR) rate than FLOT alone.

Peri-operative durvalumab plus a regimen of 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, and docetaxel (FLOT) resulted in a significantly higher pathological complete response (pCR) rate than FLOT alone among patients with resectable gastric and gastro-esophageal junction cancer.

The global, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 MATTERHORN trial (NCT04592913) randomized 948 participants with resectable gastric and gastro-esophageal junction cancer to peri-operative FLOT or FLOT plus durvalumab. The primary endpoint of the study was event-free survival (EFS). Yelena Janjigian, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, shared findings of the key secondary endpoint of pCR.

pCR significantly improved in participants who received durvalumab compared to patients who did not receive this additional agent (19% vs 7%; OR 3.08; 95% CI 2.03–4.67; P<0.001). Combined complete and near-complete pathologic response rates showed a similar benefit of the durvalumab group (27% vs 14%; OR 2.19; 95% CI 1.58–3.04; P<0.001). “The results were consistent in microsatellite instability (MSI)-high and non-MSI-high participants as well as in the subgroup of Asian patients,” added Dr Janjigian.

The MATTERHORN study showed that durvalumab, added to peri-operative FLOT, delivers a pCR benefit for patients with resectable gastric and gastro-oesophageal junction cancer. The study is ongoing for the primary endpoint of EFS.

Medical writing support was provided by Robert van den Heuvel.

Copyright ©2024 Medicom Medical Publishers