Focal Inflammation Low After OCR Discontinuation in Patients with RRMS

The following is a summary of “Recurrence of disease activity after ocrelizumab discontinuation in multiple sclerosis,” published in the September 2024 issue of Neurology by Coerver et al.

Ocrelizumab (OCR) is a promising multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment with potential immune reconstitution benefits.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing disease recurrence following OCR discontinuation due to limited existing data.

They involved patients with MS who stopped OCR for 12 months or more without switching treatments after receiving at least 1 total 600 mg dose. Focal inflammation was a clinical relapse or notable MRI activity (≥3 new T2 lesions or ≥2 contrast-enhancing lesions).

The results showed 53 patients with MS, consisting of 41 relapsing-remitting (RRMS), 5 secondary progressive (SPMS), and 7 primary progressive (PPMS). The median follow-up period after OCR discontinuation was 16 months. Focal inflammation was only observed in patients with RRMS, with 2.4% (1/41) exhibiting significant MRI activity and corresponding clinical symptoms, while 7.3% (3/41) showed suspected clinical relapses without radiological activity, totaling 9.8% (4/41) at a median of 17 months following the last infusion.

Investigators concluded that focal inflammation recurrence was low after OCR discontinuation, but further studies were needed to determine the suitability for all patients and the potential as an immune reconstitution therapy.

