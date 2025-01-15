Follow-Up Strategies for Relapse Detection in Patients With DLBCL After CR

Photo Credit: Nemes Laszlo

The following is a summary of “Limited Benefit of Routine Clinical Follow-Up for Relapse Detection in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Patients in Complete Remission Following First-Line Treatment,” published in the January 2025 issue of Hematology by Lassen et al.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to evaluate follow-up strategies for detecting relapse in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after achieving complete remission (CR).

They conducted a population-based study using the Danish Lymphoma Registry (LYFO) and identified 1,634 patients diagnosed with DLBCL between 2010 and 2017. Of these, 105 patients achieved CR following first-line (1L) R-CHOP-like therapy and relapsed. The median follow-up time was 6 years (range 3–8 years).

Many relapses were symptomatic (83%), with B symptoms and peripheral lymphadenopathy being the most common. Asymptomatic relapses were identified via physical examination (1%), blood tests (3%), or imaging (13%). Relapses detected outside routine visits accounted for 70%, with 5% identified during scheduled visits and 74% during unscheduled patient-initiated visits.

Investigators found that systematic, scheduled monitoring had a minimal impact on early relapse detection in patients in remission. They suggested that future studies should focus on alternative methods of relapse surveillance.

