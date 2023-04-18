The following is a summary of the “Achieving Racial Representation in Food Allergy Research: A Modified Delphi Study,” published in the January 2023 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Bilaver, et al.

In order to make suggestions to combat inequitable research paradigms and increase the participation of racially underrepresented populations in food allergy research, it is necessary to understand the barriers these populations face.

The researchers in this study gathered the knowledge of clinicians, advocacy leaders, community-engaged researchers, and patients with food allergies using a modified consensus development technique called the Delphi method. After analyzing the data, researchers developed 18 suggestions for improving community partnership, intentional engagement and messaging, recruitment activities, and dissemination.

This study’s findings provide researchers studying food allergies with concrete suggestions for improving their efforts to recruit and engage members of racially underrepresented populations, thereby shifting their focus from conducting research on people with food allergies to collaborating with them and their families.

