Gut-brain barrier dysfunction bridge autistic-like behavior in mouse model of maternal separation stress: A behavioral, histopathological, and molecular study.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a fast-growing neurodevelopmental disorder throughout the world. Experiencing early life stresses (ELS) like maternal separation (MS) is associated with autistic-like behaviors. It has been proposed that disturbance in the gut-brain axis-mediated psychiatric disorders following MS. The role of disruption in the integrity of gut-brain barrier in ASD remains unclear. Addressing this knowledge gap, in this study we aimed to investigate role of the gut-brain barrier integrity in mediating autistic-like behaviors in mouse models of MS stress. To do this, mice neonates are separated daily from their mothers from postnatal day (PND) 2 to PND 14 for 3 hours. During PND58-60, behavioral tests related to autistic-like behaviors including three-chamber sociability, shuttle box, and resident-intruder tests were performed. Then, prefrontal cortex (PFC), hippocampus, and colon samples were dissected out for histopathological and molecular evaluations. Results showed that MS is associated with impaired sociability and social preference indexes, aggressive behaviors, and impaired passive avoidance memory. The gene expression of CLDN1 decreased in the colon, and the gene expression of CLDN5, CLDN12, and MMP9 increased in the PFC of the MS mice. MS is associated with decrease in the diameter of CA1 and CA3 areas of the hippocampus. In addition, MS led to histopathological changes in the colon. We concluded that, probably, disturbance in the gut-brain barrier integrities mediated the autistic-like behavior in MS stress in mice.© 2024 International Society for Developmental Neuroscience.

