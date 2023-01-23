MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Health concepts can be categorized into five domains across patient-reported outcome measures (PROMS) assessing health-related quality of life for psoriasis, according to research published online Jan. 10 in JAAD International.

Haya A. Homsi, M.D., M.P.H., from the Cleveland Clinic, and colleagues identified and described the content captured by existing psoriasis PROMs. Thirteen psoriasis-specific, two dermatology-specific, and one generic PROM were assessed, with a total of 284 PROM items.

The researchers found that each item had an average of 2.28 health concepts; across all PROMs, there were 295 unique health concepts. The health concepts could be categorized into 25 subdomains, with five general domains: physical well-being, psychological well-being, social well-being, treatment, and vitality. Social and psychological well-being were the most frequently captured domains (40.5 and 32.4 percent, respectively). For each PROM, there were differences seen in the relative domains included. None of the PROMs captured all five domains, and some had a relative emphasis on one domain, with Psoriasis Quality of Life Questionnaire-12 and Psoriasis Index Quality of Life emphasizing psychological well-being and Psodisk emphasizing physical well-being.

“PROMs provide valuable information to understand the lived experience of psoriasis, which can be used to better individualize management in clinical practice,” the authors write. “This analysis provides a framework to guide clinicians and researchers for selecting which PROM is most relevant to their specific needs.”

