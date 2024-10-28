Healthcare and Patient Perspectives on MS Interventions Beyond DMTs

The following is a summary of “Preferences and Attitudes Regarding Early Intervention in Multiple Sclerosis: a systematic literature review,” published in the October 2024 issue of Neurology by Martin et al.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system, leading to immune-mediated damage of the myelin in the brain and spinal cord.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study examining the perspectives and preferences of patients and healthcare professionals on early intervention and early detection programs for MS.

They conducted a comprehensive literature search in March 2023 across multiple databases (MEDLINE, Scopus, PsyInfo, PubMed) for studies from 1990 to 2023, selecting 38 articles based on predefined inclusion and exclusion criteria.

The results showed that most recent articles used various methodologies, from case reports to RCTs, and fewer systematic reviews. Data included patients, healthcare workers, or mixed samples with age and gender diversity. Though women were more represented, studies were primarily conducted in the United States and the United Kingdom. Thematic analysis identified 5 main themes, differing perspectives between healthcare professionals and patients, MS interventions beyond Disease-Modifying Therapies (DMTs), serious side effects, communication, information, knowledge gaps, and psychological and emotional aspects.

They concluded that recognizing these varied factors among patients with MS subgroups may lead to more personalized and effective MS management strategies.

