Hemoglobin (Hb) present in the lung epithelium is of unknown significance. However Hb being an nitric oxide (NO) scavenger can bind to NO and reduce its deleterious effects. Hence we postulated an NO scavenging role for this lung Hb. Doing transwell co-culture with bronchial epithelial cells, A549/16-HBE (apical) and human airway smooth muscle cells (HASMCs as basal), we found that Hb can protect the smooth muscle soluble guanylyl cyclase (sGC) from excess NO. Inducing the apical A549/16-HBE cells with cytokines to trigger iNOS expression and NO generation caused a time dependent increase in SNO-sGC and this was accompanied with a concomitant drop in sGC-α1β1 heterodimerization. Silencing Hbαβ in the apical cells further increased the SNO on sGC with a faster drop in the sGC heterodimer and these effects were additive along with further silencing of thioredoxin 1 (Trx1). Since heme of Hb is critical for NO scavenging we determined the Hb heme in a mouse model of allergic asthma (OVA) and found that Hb in the inflammed OVA lungs was low in heme or heme-free relative to those of naïve lungs. Further we established a direct correlation between the status of the sGC heterodimer and the Hb heme from lung samples of human asthma, iPAH, COPD and cystic fibrosis. These findings present a new mechanism of protection of lung sGC by the epithelial Hb, and suggests that this protection maybe lost in asthma or COPD where lung Hb is unable to scavenge the NO due to it being heme-deprived.