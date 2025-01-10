HIV Point of Care Testing Evaluating Feasibility Accuracy and Staff Acceptance

Photo Credit: AlxeyPnferov

The following is a summary of “Feasibility and staff acceptability of implementing Xpert HIV-1 viral load point-of-care testing: a pilot study in San Francisco,” published in the January 2025 issue of Infectious Disease by Moore Jr. et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the feasibility and acceptability of implementing point-of-care HIV viral load testing in a high-volume community sexual health clinic in the United States.

They analyzed remnant venipuncture specimens from clients undergoing HIV and sexual health screenings using the Xpert® HIV-1 Viral Load assay, comparing the results to the COBAS® AmpliPrep/COBAS® TaqMan® HIV-1 Test. Clinical staff observations, study meeting notes, and 2 semi-structured in-depth interviews with clinical staff were examined to understand the perspectives on integrating the testing into clinical practice.

The results showed that 113 samples from 111 clients were analyzed. The Xpert® HIV-1 Viral Load assay demonstrated excellent agreement with the COBAS® AmpliPrep/COBAS® TaqMan® HIV-1 Test, with no clinically significant differences in viral load. Clinical staff found Xpert® testing acceptable due to its rapid, accurate results and potential to address care gaps. This testing was deemed particularly helpful for individuals facing barriers to care engagement. Implementation challenges included machine errors, staff workload, testing logistics, and the need for thorough equipment training.

Investigators concluded that this study, the first in the United States to explore HIV viral load point-of-care testing in routine care, showed comparable results with standard testing and staff acceptability, but further work was needed to refine workflow and implementation strategies for real-time use and enhanced patient care.

Source: bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-024-10384-2