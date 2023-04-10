To compare the safety and efficacy of Holmium Laser XpeedaTM Vaporization and GreenLight XPSTM Vaporization of the prostate in patients with prostate size ≤80 g.

Ninety-two men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and prostate size ≤80 g scheduled for laser prostatectomy were included in this prospective randomized trial. Outcome measures were collected and compared, including IPSS, QoL, flow rate, PVR, IIEF-15, PSA, TRUS prostate volume, and catheterization time. Perioperative complications were also recorded. Patients were offered a trial of void (TOV) three hours after their procedures. All patients were followed-up at 1, 3, 6, and 12 months.

There were no significant differences in preoperative baseline data between the two surgical groups. Operative parameters and postoperative outcomes were comparable. Successful same-day TOV was noted in 73.1% and 72.7% of the XpeedaTM and GreenLight XPSTM patients, respectively (p=0.98). All patients were discharged home within 24 hours of their surgeries. The laser energy and postoperative complications were significantly lower in the XpeedaTM group (p=0.002 and p=0.026, respectively). At 3 months, PSA levels significantly dropped in both groups (p=0.002 and p<0.001). There were no significant differences in functional and sexual outcomes between the two groups at 12 months.

Holmium Laser XpeedaTM Vaporization and GreenLight XPSTM Vaporization are safe and effective in the treatment of BPH. Same-day discharge with early TOV is a feasible option.

