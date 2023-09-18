IgA Nephropathy: Predicting Crescent Formation with a Nomogram

The following is a summary of “Nomogram for the prediction of crescent formation in IgA nephropathy patients: a retrospective study,” published in the September 2023 issue of Nephrology by Lin et al.

The 2017 Oxford classification of nephropathy (IgAN) identified crescent formation as a poor prognostic marker in IgAN. Researchers performed a retrospective study to establish a nomogram model for predicting crescent formation in IgA nephropathy patients.

They analyzed 200 cases of biopsy-proven IgAN patients, occupying the least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) regression and multivariate logistic regression to identify factors affecting crescent formation. The nomogram’s performance was evaluated with Harrell’s concordance index (C-index), calibration plot, and decision curve analysis.

The results revealed that several factors were independently associated with crescent formation as urinary protein ≥ 1 g (OR = 3.129, 95% CI = 1.454–6.732), urinary red blood cell (URBC) counts ≥ 30/ul (OR = 3.190, 95% CI = 1.590–6.402), mALBU ≥ 1500 mg/L (OR = 2.330, 95% CI = 1.008–5.386), eGFR < 60 ml/min/1.73 m2 (OR = 2.295, 95% CI = 1.016–5.187), and serum IgA/C3 ratio ≥ 2.59 (OR = 2.505, 95% CI = 1.241–5.057). The model, incorporating these factors, demonstrated well-fitted calibration curves and a strong C-index of 0.776 (95% CI [0.711–0.840]) for predicting crescent formation.

Investigators concluded that a nomogram effectively predicted crescent formation risk in IgAN patients.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-023-03310-2