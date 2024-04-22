Impact of Blue Light Exposure on 3D Skin Model: Molecular Alterations and Gene Expression Analysis

The following is a summary of “Influence of Blue Light Exposure on Reconstructed 3-Dimensional Skin Model: Molecular Changes and Gene Expression Profile,” published in the March 2024 issue of Dermatology by Lago, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to analyze the influence of blue light exposure on reconstructed 3-dimensional skin models using RNA sequencing and identify the expression of transcripts and abnormal events.

Reconstructed 3-dimensional skin models were exposed to the visible light spectrum and isolated blue wavelength for varying durations: 1, 2, and 4 hours to represent acute exposure, and 1 hour over 4 sequential days to represent repeated exposure. RNA sequencing was conducted to compare gene expression levels in the exposed skin models with those of unexposed controls.

Samples subjected to repeated exposure to blue light exhibited reduced expression of AK2 and DDX47 genes and increased expression of the PABPC3 gene, indicating a significant negative impact. RT-PCR validation assays confirmed increased activation of the IL-6 signaling mechanism and expression of the STAT3 gene while showing decreased activation of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor signaling mechanism, suggesting an influence on inflammatory pathways. Additionally, upregulated KIT, MAPK2, and PI3KC gene expression was observed in exposed samples, consistent with findings related to pigmentation signaling stimuli.

The study provided previously unreported data on the molecular response of in vitro skin models to digital blue light exposure. The identified changes in gene expression patterns shed light on potential mechanisms underlying the impact of blue light on the skin, particularly regarding inflammation and pigmentation signaling pathways. The findings contributed to understanding the effects of digital blue light exposure on skin health and provide a basis for further research in human skin studies.

