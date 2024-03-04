SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Impact of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Professional Decision Making among Urology Applicants.

Mar 04, 2024

Contributors: Chloe E Peters, Casey A Seideman, Sophie Kauderer, John L Gore, Sarah K Holt, Akanksha Mehta, Eric A Singer, Alexandra L Tabakin, Simone Thavaseelan, Vijaya Vemulakonda, Tasha Posid, Danielle Velez

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Chloe E Peters

    University of Washington. Electronic address: cepeters@uw.edu.

    Casey A Seideman

    Oregon Health & Science University. Electronic address: seideman@ohsu.edu.

    Sophie Kauderer

    Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Electronic address: sk1295@rwjms.rutgers.edu.

    John L Gore

    University of Washington. Electronic address: jlgore@uw.edu.

    Sarah K Holt

    University of Washington. Electronic address: sholt@uw.edu.

    Akanksha Mehta

    Emory University School of Medicine. Electronic address: ameht32@emory.edu.

    Eric A Singer

    The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Electronic address: esingermd@gmail.com.

    Alexandra L Tabakin

    Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. Electronic address: allietabakin@gmail.com.

    Simone Thavaseelan

    Warren Alpert School of Medicine at Brown University. Electronic address: simonethavaseelan@gmail.com.

    Vijaya Vemulakonda

    University of Colorado School of Medicine. Electronic address: vijaya.vemulakonda@childrenscolorado.org.

    Tasha Posid

    The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Electronic address: tasha.posid@osumc.edu.

    Danielle Velez

    Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital; Correspondence to: 125 Paterson St, Suite 4100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. Electronic address: velezd1@rwjms.rutgers.edu.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Laparoscopic application of sodium hyaluronate-carboxymethylcellulose barrier in abdominopelvic surgery: A Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses for Systematic Review Protocols-compliant systematic review and meta-analysis.

Laparoscopic application of sodium hyaluronate-carboxymethylcellulose barrier in abdominopelvic surgery: A Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses for Systematic Review Protocols-compliant systematic review and meta-analysis.

Mar 04, 2024

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Laparoscopic application of sodium hyaluronate-carboxymethylcellulose barrier in abdominopelvic surgery: A Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses for Systematic Review Protocols-compliant systematic review and meta-analysis.

Laparoscopic application of sodium hyaluronate-carboxymethylcellulose barrier in abdominopelvic surgery: A Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses for Systematic Review Protocols-compliant systematic review and meta-analysis.

Mar 04, 2024

PW PODCAST

Advertisement