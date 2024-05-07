Impact of GWG and Maternal Prepregnancy Weight on the Umbilical Cord Blood Metabolome

The following is a summary of “Influence of maternal prepregnancy weight and gestational weight gain on the umbilical cord blood metabolome: a case-control study,” published in the April 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Yuan et al.

Maternal overweight/obesity and excessive gestational weight gain (GWG) have been consistently linked to increased risks of obesity and metabolic disorders in offspring. Understanding the impact of maternal metabolic status on fetal health is crucial for early detection and intervention. This study aimed to delve into the influence of maternal prepregnancy overweight/obesity and excessive GWG on cord blood metabolic profiles. Employing a case-control design, the researchers examined 33 pairs of mothers with pre-pregnancy overweight/obesity and their neonates, 30 pairs with excessive GWG, and 32 control pairs. The study group identified significant alterations in metabolic profiles using untargeted metabolomic profiling of umbilical cord blood samples via UHPLC‒MS/MS.

Specifically, umbilical cord blood from overweight/obese mothers exhibited 46 metabolites with increased levels and 60 with decreased levels, affecting pathways related to steroid hormone biosynthesis and neuroactive ligand-receptor interactions. Similarly, in neonates of mothers with excessive GWG, 63 metabolites showed increased levels, and 46 showed decreased levels, impacting the biosynthesis of unsaturated fatty acids. These findings underscore the critical role of maternal metabolic status in shaping fetal metabolic pathways. Thus, advocating for preconception weight management and appropriate GWG emerges as a pivotal strategy to safeguard the long-term metabolic health of offspring.

Source: bmcpregnancychildbirth.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12884-024-06507-x