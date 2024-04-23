Impact of Higher Order Aberrations on Vision in Patients with Keratoconus

The following is a summary of “Higher-order aberrations in keratoconus,” published in the April 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Erdinest et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating how higher-order aberrations impact vision in keratoconus, a progressive corneal disease causing irregular astigmatism and poor vision.

They utilized clinical symptoms for diagnosis in the past. Still, technological advancements have shown numerous pre-clinical features, facilitating early differentiation between keratoconic and normal eyes. Features encompass anterior and posterior corneal surface elevations, corneal pachymetry profile, corneal epithelial patterns, wavefront aberration metrics, and corneal biomechanics (Sedaghat et al. in Sci Rep 11(1):11971, 2021). The research explored keratoconus-related aberrations, measurement techniques, and treatment strategies to mitigate adverse effects.

The results showed the significance of early diagnosis in managing keratoconus. Early intervention enables the potential to halt disease progression, ultimately improving long-term outcomes. Additionally, identifying patients with keratoconus is crucial, particularly in refractive surgery, as they are typically unsuitable candidates due to their condition.

Investigators concluded that early diagnosis of keratoconus was crucial for arresting disease progression and improving long-term prognosis, highlighting its importance in the era of expanding refractive surgery options.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10792-024-03118-5