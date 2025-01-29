Improved Physical Performance Linked to Survival in CKD Stages 3–5

Photo Credit: andresr

The following is a summary of “Survival in patients with CKD 3–5 after 12 months of exercise training – a post-hoc analysis of the RENEXC trial,” published in the January 2025 issue of Nephrology by Denguir et al.

Physical performance declines in chronic kidney disease (CKD) and is linked to reduced survival. Improved physical performance may enhance CKD stages 3–5 survival without kidney replacement therapy (KRT).

Researchers conducted a prospective study on baseline and 12-month physical performance in CKD stages 3–5. Improved performance enhanced survival.

They conducted a post-hoc analysis of the RENEXC trial, a randomized controlled study comparing 12 months of strength, balance, and aerobic training. Patients were categorized into 5 groups: improved ≥5%, unchanged, deteriorated ≥5%, non-completers, and missing data. Cox regression analyses, adjusted for age, sex, comorbidities, dialysis duration, and transplant time, assessed survival effects.

The results showed 151 patients participated, mean age 66 ± 14 years, 65% men, eGFR 22.5 ± 8.2 ml/min/1.73 m2, with an average follow-up of 60 months.

Investigators found baseline physical performance and completing 12 months of exercise training improved survival in CKD stages 3–5. Further studies were needed to explore factors influencing survival.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-024-03915-1