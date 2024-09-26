Improving Care Pathways for Survivors of Invasive Meningococcal Disease

Photo Credit: Anatomy

The following is a summary of “Follow-up care experience of patients with invasive meningococcal disease and their family caregivers: a qualitative study,” published in the September 2024 issue of Infectious Diseases by Baloche et al.

Clinical guidelines recommended systematic follow-up for patients with invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) to evaluate potential sequelae.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine patients’ experiences with IMD and their family caregivers after hospitalization and identify unmet needs.

They carried out interviews with patients and family caregivers recognized via hospital databases. Interviews were audiotaped, transcribed, and analyzed using thematic analysis, and NVivo software was utilized for data management and analysis.

The results showed 8 survivors of IMD and 14 family caregivers, identifying 3 themes: perception of patient and family caregiver on follow-up after IMD and role of healthcare professionals; access to care and support; relationship with healthcare professionals, while most were satisfied with follow-up care after IMD, suggesting improving the healthcare pathway by providing information on potential sequelae and follow-up care, coordination, and access to psychological support.

They concluded that there is a need for more structured follow-up care for patients with IMD and their families, who are currently limited to physical recovery. Optimal follow-up should provide sufficient information, emotional support, and logistical support.

Source: bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-024-09860-6