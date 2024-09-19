Increased HIV Testing and Diagnoses in EHE Jurisdictions Compared to Non-EHE Areas

The following is a summary of “CDC-Funded HIV testing services outcomes in ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S. (EHE) and Non-EHE jurisdictions, 2021,” published in the August 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Patel et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study aimed at ending the HIV epidemic by focusing on 57 jurisdictions that HIV had most impacted.

They analyzed 2021 data from the National HIV Prevention Program Monitoring and Evaluation system and calculated distributions of CDC-funded HIV tests and services outcomes in EHE and non-EHE jurisdictions. Chi-square tests and Poisson regression were used to compare differences in outcomes.

The results indicated a more significant proportion of cases reported in EHE (65.7%) compared to non-EHE (34.3%) jurisdictions (P<0.001). The number of newly diagnosed individuals was higher in EHE jurisdictions (n=5,861) than in non-EHE jurisdictions (n=2,329), and the positivity rate was also higher in EHE jurisdictions (0.5%) as compared to non-EHE jurisdictions (0.4%; PR=1.31, 95% CI: 1.25-1.38). Among newly diagnosed individuals, there were no differences in the proportion linked to care within 30 days between EHE (77.9%) and non-EHE jurisdictions (77.1%; PR=1.01, 95% CI: 0.95-1.07). However, the proportion of newly diagnosed individuals interviewed for partner services was lower in EHE jurisdictions (69.0%) than in non-EHE jurisdictions (84.8%; PR=0.81, 95% CI: 0.76-0.87).

They concluded that CDC-funded HIV testing services in EHE jurisdictions had conducted more HIV testing and diagnosed more patients.

Source: academic.oup.com/jid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/infdis/jiae430/7742840