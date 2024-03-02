Increasing BMI Tied to Site-Specific Cancers in Men

Increasing BMI at age 18 is linked with the development of subsequent site-specific cancers in men, according to a study published in Obesity. Aron Onerup, MD, PhD, and colleagues examined BMI at age 18 and incident site-specific cancer (malignant melanoma; leukemia; myeloma; Hodgkin lymphoma; non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and cancer in the lungs, head and neck, central nervous system, thyroid, esophagus, stomach, pancreas, liver and gallbladder, colon, rectum, kidney, and bladder) to estimate population attributable fractions due to BMI based on projected obesity prevalence. The analysis included 1.5 million men. A total of 78,217 men subsequently developed cancer during a mean 31 years of follow-up. There was a linear association between BMI and the risk for developing all 18 site-specific cancers assessed. In some instances, there was an association with BMI levels usually defined as normal (20-25 kg/m2). Dr. Onerup and colleagues observed an inverse association for prostate cancer, with higher BMI associated with lower risk. Gastrointestinal cancers had the highest HRs and population-attributable fractions.

Author Devyn Osborne