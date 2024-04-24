SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Iron Therapy Reduces Disease Progression for Patients With IBD

Apr 24, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Iron Therapy Supplementation in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Patients With Iron Deficiency Anemia: Findings From a Real-World Analysis in Italy

https://journals.lww.com/eurojgh/fulltext/2024/05000/iron_therapy_supplementation_in_inflammatory_bowel.8.aspx

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Abhik Bhattacharya, MD

    Photo Credit: Mount Sinai

    Gastroenterologist
    Assistant Professor of Medicine
    Icahn School of Medicine

    Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Specialist
    Susan and Leonard Feinstein Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical Center
    Mount Sinai

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement