Benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) is the main cause of lower urinary tract symptoms in elder man. As the progression of aging society, the number of BPH patient is getting larger, while there are some patient needs surgical interventions. Regarding as the main surgical intervention, trans-urethral resection of the prostate is gradually developing and focusing on minimal invasive, safety and long-term sustainability. As the surgical energy medium developing, the traditional electronic heat energy has been replaced by laser. Laser has different wavelength which suit for different operational ways separately, and it was applied on more and more surgical ways. Although the revolution of operational techniques and equipment make choices of surgeons diverse, the prevention and treatment of BPH post-surgical problems is still the clinical key points. We concluded the laser treatment on BPH and its post-surgical problem, and try to provide methods and idea for the application of clinical laser applications.