Lecanemab-Labeled Amyloid Plaques Identified in Down Syndrome

TUESDAY, Aug. 27, 2024 (HealthDay News) — In middle-aged individuals with Down syndrome (DS), lecanemab-labeled amyloid plaques are seen in postmortem brain tissue analysis, in addition to extensive binding to brain blood vessels, according to a study published online Aug. 19 in JAMA Neurology.

Lei Liu, M.D., Ph.D., from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and colleagues examined postmortem brain tissue from 15 individuals with DS aged 43 to 68 years (mean age, 56.6 years) that was acquired from Alzheimer disease research centers to examine the binding properties of lecanemab in brain tissue.

The researchers found that in all 15 cases, lecanemab-labeled amyloid plaques appeared, indicating potential target engagement. In addition, there was extensive binding of lecanemab to brain blood vessels, raising safety concerns.

“This observation heightens concerns about the safety and suitability of lecanemab for use in individuals with DS aged 40 years and older, emphasizing the need for careful evaluation in clinical trials,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry; one author has a related patent issued and a patent pending.

