SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Olaparib Shows Long-Term Benefit in High-Risk BRCA1/2-Mutated Breast Cancer

Jan 07, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Garber JE, et al. Pre-specified analyses of IDFS, DDFS and OS 10 years from First Patient In (FPI) in the OlympiA trial of adjuvant olaparib in germline BRCA1/2 mutation-associated breast cancer. GS1-09, SABCS 2024, 10–13 December, San Antonio, TX, USA.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement