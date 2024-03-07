SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Long-term functional outcomes and surgical retreatment after thulium laser enucleation of the prostate: A 10-year follow-up study.

Mar 07, 2024

Contributors: Celeste Manfredi, Luigi Napolitano, Francesco Ditonno, Giovanni Maria Fusco, Carmelo Quattrone, Marco De Sio, Luca Romis, Filippo Riccardo, Maria Rosaria Nugnes, Giovanni Di Lauro, Francesco Trama

  • Celeste Manfredi

    Department of Woman – Unit of Urology, Child and General and Specialized Surgery, University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli”, Naples, Italy.

    Luigi Napolitano

    Department of Neurosciences, Reproductive Sciences and Odontostomatology, Urology Unit, University of Naples “Federico II”, Naples, Italy.

    Francesco Ditonno

    Department of Urology, University of Verona, Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Integrata, Verona, Italy.

    Department of Urology, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA.

    Giovanni Maria Fusco

    Department of Neurosciences, Reproductive Sciences and Odontostomatology, Urology Unit, University of Naples “Federico II”, Naples, Italy.

    Carmelo Quattrone

    Department of Woman – Unit of Urology, Child and General and Specialized Surgery, University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli”, Naples, Italy.

    Marco De Sio

    Department of Woman – Unit of Urology, Child and General and Specialized Surgery, University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli”, Naples, Italy.

    Luca Romis

    Urology Complex Unit-ASL Napoli 2 Nord “Santa Maria delle Grazie” Hospital, Pozzuoli, Italy.

    Filippo Riccardo

    Urology Complex Unit-ASL Napoli 2 Nord “Santa Maria delle Grazie” Hospital, Pozzuoli, Italy.

    Maria Rosaria Nugnes

    Urology Complex Unit-ASL Napoli 2 Nord “Santa Maria delle Grazie” Hospital, Pozzuoli, Italy.

    Giovanni Di Lauro

    Urology Complex Unit-ASL Napoli 2 Nord “Santa Maria delle Grazie” Hospital, Pozzuoli, Italy.

    Francesco Trama

    Urology Complex Unit-ASL Napoli 2 Nord “Santa Maria delle Grazie” Hospital, Pozzuoli, Italy.

