Long-term functional outcomes and surgical retreatment after thulium laser enucleation of the prostate: A 10-year follow-up study.

To evaluate the 10-year functional outcomes (primary) and frequency and predictors of BPH surgical retreatment (secondary) after ThuLEP.

A single-center retrospective analysis of consecutive patients undergoing ThuLEP between 2010 and 2013 was performed. Inclusion criteria were: age ≥ 40 years, prostate volume (PV) ≥ 80 mL, International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS)-Total score ≥ 8 points. IPSS-Total score was the primary outcome, and BPH surgical retreatment rate was the secondary outcome. Paired t-test, McNemar test, and Wilcoxon signed-rank test were used to compare variables. Logistic regression analysis was performed to evaluate predictors of surgical retreatment.

A total of 410 patients with a mean ±SD age of 63.9 ± 9.7 years and a PV of 115.6 ± 28.6 mL were included. Mean ±SD follow-up was 108.2 ± 29.6 months. IPSS-Total score was significantly improved at 1 year compared to baseline (23.3 ± 4.7 vs. 10.3 ± 3.8; p<0.001). It was similar after 5 years (10.5 ± 3.6 vs. 10.7 ± 5.0; p=0.161), with a significant worsening at 10 years (10.3 ±4.8 vs. 13.8 ±4.5; p=0.042) but remaining statistically and clinically better than baseline (13.8 ±4.5 vs. 22.1 ±4.3; p<0.001). After 10 years, 21 (5.9%) patients had undergone BPH reoperation. Baseline PV (adjusted OR 1.27, 95% CI 1.09-1.41; p<0.001) and time from BPH surgery (adjusted OR 1.32, 95% CI 1.15-1.43; p<0.001) were predictors of BPH surgical retreatment.

ThuLEP is associated with optimal functional outcomes and a low frequency of BPH surgical retreatment in the long-term. Baseline PV and time from surgery were predictors of BPH reoperation.

