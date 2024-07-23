Long-Term Outcomes Similar for Cord Clamping, Umbilical Cord Milking

Photo Credit: Pixelistanbul

For non-vigorous term and near-term infants, long-term outcomes do not differ significantly with early cord clamping (ECC) and umbilical cord milking (UCM), according to a study published online in JAMA Network Open. A study team examined the two-year outcomes of infants randomly assigned to receive UCM or ECC at birth in a secondary analysis of a trial that took place in 10 medical centers. A total of 1,730 near-term and full-term infants born at 35 to 42 weeks of gestation and non-vigorous were included in the primary trial. Long-term outcomes were assessed in 971 children who had Ages and Stages Questionnaire, 3rd Edition (ASQ-3) scores available at the age of 2 years or who died before the age of 2 years and for 927 children with Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers, Revised/Follow-Up (M-CHAT-R/F) questionnaire scores or who died before the age of 2 years. The researchers found that maternal and neonatal characteristics were similar by treatment group. The median ASQ-3 scores were similar in the UCM and ECC groups (255 vs 255), with no significant differences in the subdomains of ASQ-3. Similar scores were also seen for medium- to high-risk M-CHAT-R/F scores (9% vs 8% for UCM and ECC).