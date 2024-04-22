Loss of Independence in Older Adults With Operable Oral Cavity Cancer: A Retrospective Cohort Study.

To ascertain the effect of curative-intent surgery on loss of independence (LOI) in patients with oral cavity squamous cell carcinoma (OCSCC).

Retrospective observational study of patients diagnosed from 2014 to 2021.

Single tertiary care academic center. Patients having undergone curative-intent surgical treatment for OCSCC from 2014 to 2021 in the cancer registry.

LOI as the primary outcome was measured based on a combination of decrease in activities of daily living (ADLs) and/or decline in mobility during treatment. Descriptive statistics were used to compare baseline demographics and multivariable logistic regression was used to assess the association between LOI and perioperative variables of interest.

Of the 180 patients included in this study, 139 (79%) were fully independent in ADLs/instrumental ADLs prior to surgery. The average age of the cohort was 74 with 49% males. Thirty-seven (21%) experienced a decline in mobility or increased care needs following surgery, and 18 (10%) experienced an independent decline in functional status. Increasing age, osseous flap reconstruction, high Charlson Comorbidity Index, and major postoperative adverse events were associated with LOI. Fifty-five percent of patients with LOI had recovered to baseline within 7 months from surgery. LOI was associated with poor treatment tolerance (odds ratio: 4.77, 95% confidence interval: 1.87-12.2) while adjusting for multiple confounders.

LOI is common in older adults undergoing curative-intent surgery for OCSCC and associated with poor treatment tolerance.

