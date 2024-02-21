Magnetic Nano-Missile Targets Pancreatic Cancer with Resveratrol

Photo Credit: Silver Place

The following is a summary of “Fabrication of magnetic niosomal platform for delivery of resveratrol: potential anticancer activity against human pancreatic cancer Capan-1 cell,” published in the January 2024 issue of Oncology by Amandi et al.

In recent years, the development of various nanoparticles (NPs) has significantly advanced targeted drug delivery for cancer treatment. Targeted drug delivery systems utilizing NPs have demonstrated substantial potential in enhancing the effectiveness of intracellular drug uptake and local therapeutic concentration while minimizing side effects. This study aimed to synthesize resveratrol-loaded magnetic niosomes nanoparticles (RSV-MNIONPs) and assess their cytotoxicity against pancreatic cancer cells. Magnetic nanoparticles (MNPs) were synthesized and incorporated into niosomes (NIOs) using the thin film hydration technique, with subsequent characterization through DLS, FT-IR, TEM, SEM, and VSM analyses. The MTT test was employed to evaluate the cytotoxic activity of RSV-MNIONPs on the Capan-1 cell line.

The SEM and TEM analyses revealed a distribution size of approximately 80 nm and 95 nm, with a surface charge of −14.0 mV for RSV-MNIONPs. RSV loading efficacy in NIOs was approximately 85%, and the drug release pattern exhibited sustained discharge, reaching a maximum of about 35% and 40% within 4 hours at pH = 7.4 and pH = 5.8, respectively. The cytotoxicity of RSV-MNIONPs in the presence of an external magnetic field exceeded that of RSV alone, indicating enhanced cellular uptake in their encapsulated states.

Furthermore, RSV-loaded MNNPs induced more cell cycle arrest at the G0/G1 checkpoint compared to free RSV. Changes in the mRNA expression levels of BAX, Bcl2, FAS, P53, Cyclin D, and hTERT were significantly observed in cells treated with RSV-loaded MNNPs compared to RSV-treated cells. Niosomes NPs have been widely adopted to achieve higher solubility, improved bioavailability, enhanced stability, and controlled delivery of RSV. Their formulated RSV-MNIONPs exhibited significant antitumor activity, positioning them as a promising carrier with great potential for future application in cancer therapy.

Source: cancerci.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12935-024-03219-2