Male-female differences following concomitant coronary artery bypass grafting and aortic valve replacement surgery.

Combined coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) and aortic valve replacement (AVR), and female sex are associated with increased perioperative mortality in clinical risk scores. This study investigated male-female differences in short-term outcome stratified by age groups.

All patients undergoing AVR and CABG between January 2001 and June 2021 at our institution were included. 1963 patients were grouped by decades into: 59 years and younger (n = 127), 60-69 (n = 471), 70-79 (n = 1070), and 80 years and older (n = 295). The primary end points of this study were 30 and 180 days mortality. Secondary end points were influence of preoperative risk factors and impact of sex on survival and postoperative major adverse events. Female patients showed higher 30 and 180 days mortality after combined CABG and AVR surgery (8.3% vs. 4.2%, P < 0.01; 15.8% vs. 9.4%, P < 0.01). Stratified by age groups, 30 and 180 days mortality remained significantly higher in septuagenarians (9.6% vs. 2.5%, P < 0.01; 16.3% vs. 7.7%, P < 0.01). Females were significantly older, had better preserved left ventricular function, and higher incidence of diabetes mellitus compared with male patients in this subgroup (P < 0.01; P = 0.01; P < 0.01). Additionally, females received significantly less internal mammary artery (IMA) conduits (P < 0.01). Female sex (OR: 3.33, 95% CI: [1.76-6.31]; 1.93, [1.22-3.06]), higher age (1.28, [1.13-1.45]; 1.16, [1.06-1.26]), diabetes mellitus (1.93, [1.03-3.60]; 1.70, [1.08-2.67]) and LVEF <30% (3.26, [1.48-7.17]; 2.23, [1.24-4.02]) were correlated with 30 and 180 days mortality, respectively. Upon multivariable testing, sex (1.77, [1.21-2.58]) and LVEF <30% (3.71, [2.39-5.76]) remained independent predictors for major adverse postoperative events. Infrequent use of IMA grafts was associated with increased 30 and 180 days mortality as well as adverse events (0.47, [0.25-0.87]; 0.46, [0.29-0.72]; 0.61, [0.42-0.88]).

Sex disparities in baseline characteristics may delay operative intervention in female patients. The inherent risk profiles might be responsible for outcome differences in septuagenarians.

