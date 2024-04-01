Management of DOAC-related bleeding in cancer patients: a single center-case series.

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) and stroke carry significant mortality and morbidity in cancer patients. Direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) have been demonstrated to be effective for the treatment of VTE and prevention of stroke in atrial fibrillation (AF). Bleeding rates are variable and are based on the cancer type and the patient’s specific risk factors. There are approved specific antidotes for DOAC-associated bleeding. Other strategies are available for bleeding reversal, including the use of prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC). No randomized studies have compared head-to-head the efficacy and safety of reversal agents. We aim to examine the safety and effectiveness of hemostatic agents in cancer patients with DOAC-related major bleeding. A retrospective chart review study of patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center with DOAC-related major bleeding between 2014 and 2019. Bleeding severity and clinical hemostasis were described based on ISTH guidelines and the Sarode criteria, respectively. The rates of thrombotic complications and mortality at 30-day from the index bleeding event were described. We identified 23 patients with DOAC-related major bleeding; 14 patients received PCC and 9 patients received andexanet alfa. The most common sites of bleeding were the gastrointestinal tract and intracranial. Effective hemostasis and 30-day mortality were similar to reported results from other reports of outcomes of reversal agents for DOAC related-bleeding in non-cancer patients. One patient in each treatment group experienced a thrombotic event. Further larger scale studies are needed to confirm our findings in cancer patients.© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Science+Business Media, LLC, part of Springer Nature.

