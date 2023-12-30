Managing Recurrent POP: Laparoscopic Sacrocolpopexy as an Effective Treatment Option

The following is a summary of “Laparoscopic sacrocolpopexy in the management of recurrent pelvic organ prolapse,” published in the November 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Najib, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to look at the long-term changes in anatomy and function in women who had laparoscopic sacrocolpopexy for pelvic organ prolapse that kept happening. All women who had surgery for pelvic organ prolapse between 2005 and 2022 were included in this study, which looked back at the surgeries. A pelvic organ prolapse in stage II or higher that caused symptoms was a reason for a second POP surgery. The data came from an objective urogynecology test and a confirmed form used by the patient to give their opinion. The most recent follow-up data was looked at. The results were compared to how things were before the surgery using the Student t-test and the Wilcoxon test. A value of p<0.05 was judged significant.

39 women signed up for the study. There were very few problems during the surgery; there was no major bleeding, damage to the bladder, or need to switch to a laparotomy. Follow-up lasted an average of 40 months, or 26.8 months. There were no problems with bowel obstruction, urinary infection, or mesh exposure after surgery. After surgery, there was a statistically significant rise in all POP-Q points and a fall in all mean scores for PFDI, PFIQ, Wexner, and VAS prolapse trouble. It was found that stress urine leakage, anal incontinence, and constipation got better.

Laparoscopic sacrocolpopexy is a safe and successful surgery for pelvic organ prolapse that keeps happening, no matter what kind of repair was done the first time. Subjective and physical results are good, and the quality of life is improved over time in a long-term follow-up.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2468784723001186