TUESDAY, June 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Most women with relapsed/refractory lymphoma during pregnancy defer therapy and there are few obstetric or neonatal complications, according to a study published online June 1 in Blood Advances.

Faheem Farooq, M.D., from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, and colleagues conducted a retrospective analysis across 10 international centers involving 23 patients with relapsed/refractory lymphoma during pregnancy. Of the patients, 18 had classic Hodgkin lymphoma, two had peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and one each had diffuse large B-cell, follicular, and marginal zone lymphoma.

The researchers found that most patients chose to delay therapy until postpartum while under close surveillance, while five of the patients received intentional antenatal therapy at a median of 26 weeks of gestation; one of these received checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Nineteen live births occurred; most were born via vaginal delivery. More than half of the births were preterm (median gestation, 36 weeks), with most initiated by clinicians. The median birthweight was 2,777 g; no malformations or genetic diseases were identified. Nine patients underwent transplant postpartum. Three-year progression-free and overall survival were 24 and 83 percent, respectively, with median follow-up of 37 months.

“The goal of this study is to provide data that can inform patients and providers,” a coauthor said in a statement. “While a relapsed/refractory lymphoma diagnosis during pregnancy is rare, we hope to ensure that oncologists and women have some form of guidance on how to approach this complex clinical scenario.”

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

