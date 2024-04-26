Perceptions of Specific and General Exercise Among Individuals with CLBP

The following is a summary of “How do people with chronic low back pain perceive specific and general exercise? A mixed methods survey,” published in the February 2024 issue of Pain by Natoli et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the perceptions of individuals experiencing chronic low back pain (CLBP) regarding specific trunk-focused exercises and general exercise, without accompanying biomedical narratives, to understand their beliefs about the rationale for exercise use.

They distributed an anonymous online survey and employed mixed methods for analysis. Beliefs about individual exercises were categorized using a six-point Likert scale. Further beliefs were gathered through open-ended questions and then coded into themes.

The results showed that individuals with CLBP perceived specific exercises as more beneficial than general exercises. Eight overarching themes and five sub-themes were identified. Positive beliefs predominantly revolved around strengthening the lower back and abdominal muscles, emphasizing proper technique. Negative beliefs were directed towards spinal flexion and external loading. The positive and negative beliefs were influenced by the perceived importance of spinal and pelvic stability and the perceived achievability of specific exercises.

Investigators concluded that patients with CLBP favored specific exercises, and the exercises can implicitly convey meaning, requiring cautious communication from healthcare providers when prescribing and explaining people.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/papr.13354