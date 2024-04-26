Updated Insights on Kidney Transplantation and Systemic Amyloidosis

The following is a summary of the “Systemic Amyloidosis and Kidney Transplantation: An Update,” published in the March 2024 issue of Nephrology by Anand et al.

Amyloidosis, characterized by abnormal protein aggregate deposition, often results in kidney involvement and eventual end-stage kidney disease. As diagnostic techniques and treatment options advance, an increasing number of amyloidosis patients require chronic dialysis.

Kidney transplantation emerges as a promising intervention to extend survival and enhance the quality of life in these individuals. However, the complex and heterogeneous nature of amyloidosis poses challenges in determining optimal timing for transplantation referrals and managing post-transplantation courses.

This comprehensive review studies the recent developments and outcomes of kidney transplantation for amyloidosis-related end-stage kidney disease, aiming to inform clinical decision-making and improve patient management strategies. By offering insights into optimizing patient selection and enhancing post-transplant care, this review seeks to facilitate favorable outcomes in individuals with amyloidosis-associated kidney disease.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0270929524000135