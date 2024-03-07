Medical Advancements in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatments.

This review aims to identify and summarize the current literature on the most recent therapeutic agents and combination strategies for the medical management of lower urinary tract symptoms resulting from benign prostatic hyperplasia.

The latest advancements in BPH therapy have been in combination strategies. Alpha blockers continue to be the mainstay of treatment, but research is exploring the synergistic benefits of combining them with 5-alpha reductase inhibitors (5-ARIs), phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors, and beta-3 agonists. The alpha-blocker + 5-ARI combination remains ideal for enlarged, significantly reducing clinical progression risk compared to monotherapy. Alpha-blocker + PDE5 inhibitor combinations appear safe and potentially beneficial for men with concomitant erectile dysfunction; sildenafil might hold an edge over tadalafil based on limited data. Beta-3 agonists show synergistic effects with alpha blockers for residual storage symptoms, offering similar efficacy to anticholinergics but with a better side effect profile.

