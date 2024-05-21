Meta-Analysis to Explore the Cardiometabolic Risks and Sex-Specific Obesity in LMICs

The following is a summary of “Sex-Specific Obesity and Cardiometabolic Disease Risks in Low- and Middle-Income Countries: A Meta-Analysis Involving 3 916 276 Individuals,” published in the April 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Rocha, et al.

Limited knowledge exists regarding the disparities between the sexes concerning obesity prevalence and associated cardiovascular complications in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). For a study, researchers sought to conduct a systematic review and meta-analysis to evaluate sex-specific disparities in the prevalence of obesity and cardiometabolic diseases in LMICs. They sought to identify the burden on women and variations by region, country’s income status, setting, and time.

Major databases were searched from inception to March 2023. Two independent reviewers selected studies, assessed their quality, and extracted data. DerSimonian and Laird random-effects models were utilized to obtain pooled estimates of odds ratios and 95% CI for the association between sex, obesity, and cardiometabolic diseases. Multilevel random-effects logistic regression models were employed to estimate the prevalence of relevant outcomes.

In total, 345 studies (3,916,276 individuals) were included. The odds of obesity were 2.72 times higher in women than in men (OR 2.72; 95% CI, 2.54-2.91). Disparities varied by region, with the greatest disparities observed in Sub-Saharan Africa (OR 3.91; 95% CI, 3.49-4.39). Among women in LMICs, 23% (95% CI, 21%-25%) had obesity, 27% (95% CI, 24%-29%) had hypertension, and 7% (95% CI, 6%-9%) had type 2 diabetes. The prevalence of obesity and type 2 diabetes in women varied by region, country’s income, and setting, with the highest prevalence observed in the Middle East and North Africa, upper-middle-income countries, and urban settings. The odds of hypertension (OR 2.41; 95% CI, 1.89-3.08) and type 2 diabetes (OR 2.65; 95% CI, 1.76-3.98) were doubled in women with vs without obesity.

The findings highlighted the urgent need for a women-centered and region-stratified approach to address obesity awareness, treatment, and prevention in women in LMICs.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jcem/article/109/4/1145/7331033