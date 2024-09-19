Metabolomic Analysis Reveals Distinct Dysregulation Patterns in Sepsis Immune Dysfunction

Photo Credit: Bacsica

The following is a summary of “Modulation of metabolomic profile in Sepsis according to the state of immune activation,” published in the August 2024 issue of Critical Care by Kranidioti et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the metabolomic profiling associated with immune activation in patients with sepsis.

They analyzed 210 patients from 14 clinical sites in Greece who met the Sepsis-3 definitions of lung infection, acute cholangitis, or primary bacteremia. A subgroup analysis of PROVIDE (a Personalized Randomized trial of Validation and restoration of Immune Dysfunction in severe infections and sepsis) was also designed.

The results showed that differential abundance analysis identified 221 significantly different metabolites. Metabolites were enriched in pathways linked to ubiquinone biosynthesis, tyrosine metabolism, and tryptophan metabolism by comparing MALS with immunoparalysis and unclassified patients. When comparing macrophage-activation-like syndrome (MALS) to unclassified patients, 312 significantly different metabolites were found, with pathway analysis revealing enrichment in multiple pathways. Comparisons between immunoparalysis and unclassified patients showed only 2 differentially regulated metabolites.

They concluded that distinct metabolic dysregulation patterns were associated with different immune dysfunctions in sepsis, with the most pronounced metabolic dysregulation linked to MALS.

