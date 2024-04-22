Metabolomics-driven discovery of therapeutic targets for cancer cachexia.

Cancer cachexia (CC) is a devastating metabolic syndrome characterized by skeletal muscle wasting and body weight loss, posing a significant burden on the health and survival of cancer patients. Despite ongoing efforts, effective treatments for CC are still lacking. Metabolomics, an advanced omics technique, offers a comprehensive analysis of small-molecule metabolites involved in cellular metabolism. In CC research, metabolomics has emerged as a valuable tool for identifying diagnostic biomarkers, unravelling molecular mechanisms and discovering potential therapeutic targets. A comprehensive search strategy was implemented to retrieve relevant articles from primary databases, including Web of Science, Google Scholar, Scopus and PubMed, for CC and metabolomics. Recent advancements in metabolomics have deepened our understanding of CC by uncovering key metabolic signatures and elucidating underlying mechanisms. By targeting crucial metabolic pathways including glucose metabolism, amino acid metabolism, fatty acid metabolism, bile acid metabolism, ketone body metabolism, steroid metabolism and mitochondrial energy metabolism, it becomes possible to restore metabolic balance and alleviate CC symptoms. This review provides a comprehensive summary of metabolomics studies in CC, focusing on the discovery of potential therapeutic targets and the evaluation of modulating specific metabolic pathways for CC treatment. By harnessing the insights derived from metabolomics, novel interventions for CC can be developed, leading to improved patient outcomes and enhanced quality of life.© 2024 The Authors. Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle published by Wiley Periodicals LLC.

