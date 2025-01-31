Micronutrient Deficiencies Seen in More Than 45 Percent With Type 2 Diabetes

THURSDAY, Jan. 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) — More than 45 percent of patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) have micronutrient deficiencies, with the most prevalent deficiency being vitamin D, according to a meta-analysis published online Jan. 28 in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health.

Daya Krishan Mangal, Ph.D., from the Indian Institute of Health Management Research in Jaipur, and colleagues conducted a comprehensive assessment of the burden of multiple micronutrient deficiencies among patients with T2D. A total of 132 studies with 52,501 participants were included in the analysis.

The researchers found that the pooled prevalence of multiple micronutrient deficiencies was 45.30 percent among patients with T2D. The pooled prevalence was higher in women with T2D (48.62 percent) than in men (42.53 percent). The most prevalent micronutrient deficiency was vitamin D followed by magnesium (60.45 and 41.95 percent, respectively). The metformin-consuming group had higher B12 deficiency (28.72 percent). Across World Health Organization regions, there was variation seen in the prevalence of micronutrient deficiency.

“Micronutrient deficiencies may influence glucose metabolism and insulin signaling pathways, leading to the onset and progression of T2D,” the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to Abbott, which funded the study.

Abstract/Full Text

