Mix of Factors Can ID Cognitive Decline in Early Alzheimer Disease

THURSDAY, Aug. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Even in early stages of Alzheimer disease (AD), cognitive deterioration is best predicted by a combination of patient demographic, somatic, and functional variables, according to a study published online Aug. 14 in PLOS ONE.

Liane Kaufmann, from Ernst von Bergmann Klinikum in Potsdam, Germany, and colleagues examined somatic and functional variables associated with cognitive deterioration for 500 patients with probable and possible AD assessed at four time points over two years.

The researchers found that over time, there were significant changes in patient cognitive functioning, activities of daily living, and caregiver load, but not depression, pain, or neuropsychiatric symptoms. High intercorrelations were observed between caregiver load and patient cognitive and functional variables, with correlation patterns remaining stable across time. Cognitive functioning at time point 4 was best predicted by patient age, sex, atrial fibrillation, and activities of daily living at time point 1. Across all four time points, cognitive functioning was best predicted by time (disease duration), age, sex, activities of daily living, and depression.

“Our findings disclose strong correlations between caregiver load and various patient-related measures,” the authors write. “Thus, we propose that the clinical management of early-stage AD should be targeted at the patient-caregiver dyad (instead of solely focusing on the patient).”

