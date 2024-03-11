SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Morphological Study of Human Cadaveric Livers and Its Clinical Significance.

Mar 11, 2024

Contributors: Hiteshkumar M Chauhan, Hetal H Modi, Jinesh B Rathod, Himanshu K Prajapati

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Hiteshkumar M Chauhan

    Anatomy, Government Medical College Bhavnagar, Bhavnagar, IND.

    Hetal H Modi

    Anatomy, G.M.E.R.S. Medical College, Himmatnagar, Himmatnagar, IND.

    Jinesh B Rathod

    Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Tirth Hospital, Himmatnagar, IND.

    Himanshu K Prajapati

    Anatomy, Dr. M. K. Shah Medical College and Research Centre, Ahmedabad, IND.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement