Morphological Study of Human Cadaveric Livers and Its Clinical Significance.

Introduction The liver is the largest gland in the body and shows wide variation in surface features. Knowledge of external features is essential for radiological investigations and during abdominal surgeries. Morphological variation of the liver should be considered for better patient outcomes. Segmental anatomy has received more attention for segmental resection and transplant surgery. The present study aimed to determine variations in external features of the liver and indicate its clinical importance. Materials and method A cross-sectional observational study was conducted on 52 specimens of human cadaveric livers, obtained during routine dissection in the anatomy departments of various medical colleges of Gujarat, India. Livers were examined for their morphology (lobes, notches, fissures, grooves), including their variations; pictures were taken; and results were tabulated. Result In the present study, 28 (53.84%) livers were normal in appearance in reference to surfaces, borders, lobes, and fissures. Specifically, 3.84% of livers were found with a very small left lobe, and 1.92% of livers with a large saddle-shaped left lobe. Five (9.61%) livers show the presence of Riedel’s lobe, three (5.76%) livers show deep renal impression, and 13 (25%) livers show grooves on its antero-superior surface. One or two extra fissures were present in 28 livers, either present on the visceral surface of the right lobe, between the caudate process and papillary process of the caudate lobe or quadrate lobe. Pons hepatis was found in 10 (19.22%) livers. Tongue-like projection of the right lobe of the liver was observed in five (9.61%) livers, while an elongated left lobe was observed in three (5.76%) livers. Conclusion Livers show wide variations in their surface features. The variations observed in the present study will be of great help to anatomists, radiologists, and surgeons during diagnosis or surgical procedures.Copyright © 2024, Chauhan et al.

