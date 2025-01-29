SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Most Patients With Long COVID Don’t Recover by Second Year

Jan 29, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Peter R, et al. Persistent symptoms and clinical findings in adults with post-acute sequelae of COVID-19/post-COVID-19 syndrome in the second year after acute infection: A population-based, nested case-control study. PLoS Med. Published online January 23, 2025. doi:10.1371/journal.pmed.1004511

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement