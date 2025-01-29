MS4A2 Shows Promise as Refractory eCRS Therapeutic Target

Photo Credit: Prostock-Studio

Researchers identified MS4A2 as a key molecule in refractory eosinophilic chronic rhinosinusitis (eCRS), highlighting MS4A2 as a potential therapeutic target, according to a study published by Allergology International. Mamoru Yoshikawa, MD, and colleagues collected nasal polyp (NP) tissue samples from patients with eCRS who underwent sinus surgery and classified into refractory and nonrefractory groups. Quantitative PCR was used to analyze the mRNA expression of IgE receptor components and cell-specific markers in NP tissues. Immunofluorescence staining confirmed MS4A2 expression and colocalization with tryptase, ProMBP1, and IgE. ROC analysis assessed MS4A2 mRNA levels as a predictor of refractory eCRS. MS4A2 mRNA expression was significantly elevated in the refractory group, whereas FCER1A and FCER1G mRNA expression levels showed no significant differences. In the refractory group, immunofluorescence revealed an increased number of MS4A2-positive cells, particularly those colocalized with tryptase-positive mast cells. “The interaction between MS4A2 and IgE-mast cells represents an important therapeutic target in the complex pathogenesis leading to refractory eCRS,” the study authors wrote.