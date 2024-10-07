SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Multiple Biomarkers Equivalent to Clinical PAH Survival Risk Models

Oct 07, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Griffiths M, et al. Multiple biomarkers are equivalent to clinical pulmonary arterial hypertension survival risk models. Chest. Published online August 1, 2024. doi:10.1016/j.chest.2024.06.3824

  • Megan Griffiths, MD

    Photo Credit: Nature

    Blalock-Taussig-Thomas Congenital Heart Center
    Department of Pediatrics
    Johns Hopkins University

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU