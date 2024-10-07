Multiple Biomarkers Equivalent to Clinical PAH Survival Risk Models

Photo Credit: ArtemisDiana

A multi-biomarker approach to assess PAH matched existing clinical models and enhanced predictive accuracy, according to a study published in Chest. According to study author Megan Griffiths, MD, and colleagues, the findings suggest integrating blood biomarkers can improve risk assessment for PAH and allow for more frequent, non-invasive monitoring to support therapeutic decision making, which could be especially beneficial for patients with moderate risk. Using multiplex ELISA, the researchers analyzed biomarkers that included several binding proteins across different cohorts. The authors developed and evaluated a model that excluded the binding protein NT-proBNP. The new biomarker model alone was comparable with the REVEAL model in terms of risk prediction, with an area under the curve of 0.74. Combining the new model with ESC/ERS and REVEAL scores also improved both scores. The biomarker model adjusted for NT-proBNP showed the best overall performance compared with either the biomarker or NT-proBNP models alone.