Myopia and Glaucoma Relationship Evidence from OCT and Meta-Analysis

The following is a summary of “Comprehensive assessment of glaucoma in patients with high myopia: a systematic review and meta-analysis with a discussion of structural and functional imaging modalities,” published in the October 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Quiroz-Reyes et al.

The relationship between myopia and glaucoma has become increasingly apparent in patients with severe myopia linked to higher rates of Primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the association between myopia and glaucoma, focusing on structural and functional implications, risk factors, and assessment modalities, with Optical coherence tomography (OCT) playing a pivotal role in the population with myopia.

They used PRISMA guidelines through a search strategy across multiple databases from 2012 to 2024. The inclusion criteria involved individuals with high myopia aged 18 years or older, described as a spherical equivalent of less than -6.0 diopters or an axial length greater than 26.0 mm, analyzed with chronic glaucoma. Various study designs, such as RCTs, prospective cohort studies, and observational studies. Quality assessment was performed with the Jadad Scale and statistical analyses to summarize characteristics and outcomes.

The results showed that of 350 initial articles, 15 met the inclusion criteria, and OCT assessments indicated structural changes, such as thinning of the retinal nerve fiber layer, occurring before functional losses. Meta-analyses showed an inflated risk of POAG with greater myopia severity, showing a nonlinear relationship. This meta-analysis, with 6 studies involving 3,040 patients, demonstrated a link between myopia and glaucoma (odds ratio [OR] = 12.0, 95% confidence interval [CI] 10.1–14.7, P < 0.00001).

They concluded the analysis gives evidence of the association between myopia and glaucoma, highlighting the importance of OCT and other imaging modalities in early detection and monitoring.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10792-024-03321-4#Abs1