National Survey of Burnout in US Rheumatology Fellows

The following is a summary of “An Evaluation of Burnout Among US Rheumatology Fellows: A National Survey,” published in the September 2023 issue of Rheumatology by McGoldrick et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to assess the prevalence of burnout and factors associated with burnout in US rheumatology fellows.

The study invited the US rheumatology fellows to participate in an electronic survey using the Maslach Burnout Inventory to assess burnout. The survey also collected data on depression, fatigue, quality of life(QoL), and training year. Open-ended questions inquired about factors contributing to resilience and burnout. Bivariate and multivariate regression analyses were conducted to identify burnout correlates, while thematic analysis was used for open-ended responses.

The result demonstrated that 105 out of 582 pediatric and adult rheumatology fellows responded with an 18% response rate. Notably, 38.5% of postgraduate year (PGY) 4 fellows and 16.7% of PGY5/6 fellows reported at least one symptom of burnout. Among PGY4 fellows, 12.8% met criteria for depression compared to 2.4% of PGY5/6 fellows. PGY4 fellows also reported higher fatigue levels and a lower QoL than PGY5/6 fellows. In multivariable models controlling for training year and gender, older individuals (> 31 years) had lower odds of experiencing burnout. Thematic analysis of open-ended responses identified factors that help reduce burnout, including exercise, family/friends, sleep, workplace support, and hobbies. Factors contributing to burnout included pager use, documentation, long hours, patient care demands, and presentations/expectations.

The study found younger rheumatology fellows were more likely to experience burnout, fatigue, and poor QoL. Targeted interventions for these fellows may be most effective in reducing burnout.

Source: jrheum.org/content/50/9/1185