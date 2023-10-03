Neurological Outcome Impacted by Delayed Arrival of ALS in a Multi-Tier Emergency Response System

The following is a summary of “Delayed arrival of advanced life support adversely affects the neurological outcome in a multi-tier emergency response system,” published in the September 2023 issue of Emergency Medicine by Yang, et al.

For a retrospective study, researchers sought to investigate the impact of delayed arrival of advanced life support (ALS) on the neurological outcomes of patients with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) at the time of hospital discharge.

The study utilized data from a registry of OHCA patients. The study area had implemented a multi-tiered emergency response system, and ALS was initiated upon the arrival of the second-response team at the scene. Researchers used a restricted cubic spline curve to analyze the relationship between the response time interval of the second-response team and the neurological outcomes of patients at hospital discharge. Additionally, multivariable logistic regression analysis was conducted to evaluate the independent association between the response time interval of the second-response team and patients’ neurological outcomes upon hospital discharge.

The final analysis included 3,186 adult OHCA patients who received ALS at the scene. The restricted cubic spline curve demonstrated a correlation between the second-response team’s prolonged response time interval and an increased likelihood of poor neurological outcomes. Furthermore, the multivariable logistic regression analysis revealed that the second-response team’s extended response time interval was independently linked to unfavorable neurological effects, with an odds ratio of 1.10 and a 95% confidence interval ranging from 1.03 to 1.17.

In the context of a multi-tiered prehospital emergency response system, delayed arrival of ALS was associated with poorer neurological outcomes among OHCA patients at the time of hospital discharge.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0735675723002978